Quibi CEO Meg Whitman Joins Republicans Backing Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

Meg Whitman’s appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Monday was brief — even shorter than a Quibi — but she got her point across.

Whitman, now the CEO of the short-form streaming service, threw her backing behind Joe Biden, seeking to showcase the Democrat’s appeal to Republican voters.

“Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy,” Whitman said. “For me, the choice is simple. I’m with Joe.”

Whitman was joined by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari in giving a quick set-up for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran in the Republican primary in 2016.

“Joe Biden is a man for our times, times that call for all of us to take off our partisan hats,” Kasich said.

Though she was the Republican nominee for California governor in 2010, Whitman has been backing Democrats lately. She supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, calling President Trump a “dishonest demagogue.”

She also contributed $505,600 to the Biden Victory Fund in June, and she supported former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, for governor of California in 2018.