Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are “stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.”

In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they made the decision to work towards “becoming financially independent” and to raise their son between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Speculation is already rife online that the news means that Markle will return to her career as an actor, after all, the Duchess rose to stardom through her role in the TV show “Suits.” Add to that the fact that Prince Harry is already partnering with Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV Plus on a series about mental health, and a prominent move into the media space for the couple doesn’t seem all that far-fetched.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” read the statement from the pair.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

However, the couple’s move may not be as smooth as the statement makes it out to be. The Royal Family issued its own statement in response, saying that “discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” implying that their “step back” isn’t a done deal.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the Royal statement continued.

Prince Harry and Markle’s decision comes as the duo are in the middle of a legal battle with the British media, after months of negative coverage which Prince Harry previously described as a “ruthless campaign” against them.

“This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media,” read a statement from the Sussexes in October, 2019. “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”