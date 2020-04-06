U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ‘Good Spirits’ But Remaining in Hospital With Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is in “good spirits” despite being admitted Sunday night to hospital, where he remains being treated for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday evening with persistent symptoms — including a temperature and cough — for routine tests. He has been battling the virus for more than 10 days.

Johnson took to Twitter Monday afternoon to explain his situation: “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went to hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Johnson also thanked “the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult situation. You are the best of Britain.”

He remains in charge of government, although Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired Monday’s coronavirus meeting.

In a briefing to the press, the prime minister’s spokesperson said he remained in hospital for observation and refused to say whether there has been a diagnosis of pneumonia. The spokesperson described Russian reports that Johnson had been placed on a ventilator as “disinformation.”

The Prime Minister’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds has also been suffering from coronavirus but is reported to be on the mend.

President Donald Trump is among those who has sent his wishes to Mr. Johnson.

“All Americans are praying for him. He’s a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader,” Mr Trump said, adding that he was sure the Prime Minister would be fine because he is “a strong person”.

The U.K. has registered 4,934 deaths thus far, with a spike of 621 deaths between Saturday and Sunday. The nation has reported close to 48,000 positive cases of coronavirus.