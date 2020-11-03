Election 2020: Trump Takes Kentucky, Biden Takes Vermont

President Trump was declared the winner of Kentucky as soon as polls closed across the state at 7 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden was called the winner of Vermont.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. ET in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. At 7 p.m., polls closed in several major states, including Georgia, Virginia and most of Florida.

CBS News anchor Gayle King summed up the national mood in the opening moments of the Eye’s “America Decides” election coverage by observing: “People just want this to be over — which in this case is spelled O-V-A-H.”

Unlike earlier elections, in many states the vast majority of voters cast ballots before Election Day. Some 101 million votes were cast early, and forecasters predicted that a staggering 160 million ballots would be cast in total.

Early results could shift, as Democrats encouraged their voters to cast ballots early while many Republicans held off until Election Day.

Biden has led in national polls throughout the campaign, but has held a narrower lead in the swing states that will determine winner of the Electoral College.

