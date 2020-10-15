President Trump and Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls on NBC and ABC

NBC went ahead with a town hall with President Trump on Thursday night, brushing aside criticism that the event coincided with a similar event with Joe Biden on rival ABC.

Trump said he did not remember when he last tested negative for COVID-19, ducking a question from “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. He also defended holding a White House event with Amy Coney Barrett, after which numerous attendees tested positive.

“I’m president, I have to see people,” Trump said. “I can’t be in a basement. I can’t be in a room. I have to be out.”

Trump bristled as Guthrie continued to press him on his response to the virus.

“I knew you’d be doing this,” he said. “I know you very well.”

About 60 voters, all wearing masks, attended the event at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

The dueling events set up a ratings battle, as Trump hopes to tout the enthusiasm behind his campaign.

At a rally in Greenville, N.C., earlier in the day, Trump called the event a “con job.”

“You know, I’m being set up tonight,” he said. “I’m doing this town hall with ‘Concast,’ because it’s a con job… It’s NBC, the worst.”

Trump and Biden were originally supposed to hold a town hall debate on Thursday night with C-SPAN host Steve Scully. But the event was canceled after Trump refused to participate in a virtual event, following his positive test for COVID-19.

Several high-profile Hollywood creatives, including many connected to NBC, signed an open letter Thursday urging the network to change the time of the Trump event, and arguing that NBC was “enabling” Trump’s bad behavior.

NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde responded, saying it would be unfair to offer Trump a different time slot than the one that had been afforded to Biden at an NBC town hall on Oct. 5.