×

Ohio Governor Calls for Delay of Presidential Primary

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike DeWine
CREDIT: Tony Dejak/AP/Shutterstock

The governor of Ohio on Monday called for Tuesday’s presidential primary to be delayed until June in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio is one of four states set to vote on Tuesday. The others are Illinois, Florida and Arizona. Last week, the secretaries of state of all four states issued a joint statement saying the primary could be held safely.

But on Monday afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that there is no way to hold the election on Tuesday while abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on avoiding large gatherings.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines,” DeWine said, adding that holding the election would discriminate against the most vulnerable populations. “We should not force them to make this choice, the choice between their health and their Constitutional rights and their duties as American citizens. Further, we should not be in the situation where the votes of these individuals, who are conflicted, are suppressed.”

DeWine urged that in-person voting be delayed to June 2, with absentee voting occurring between now and then.

The governor does not have the power to delay an election, except in the case of an invasion. Instead, DeWine said that a suit would be filed in Franklin County, Ohio, seeking the delay of the election. DeWine said he hoped that the judge would agree with the plaintiffs to postpone the vote.

Georgia previously delayed its March 24 primary to May 19. Louisiana has delayed its April 4 primary to June 20.

In response to Louisiana’s decision last week, the Joe Biden campaign argued that elections could still be held safely.

“If voters are feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms, and don’t believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, please vote on Tuesday,” Biden’s spokeswoman, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement. “If voters are members of an at-risk population, exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19, we encourage them to explore absentee ballots and vote by mail options.”

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Mike DeWine

    Ohio Governor Calls for Delay of Presidential Primary

    The governor of Ohio on Monday called for Tuesday’s presidential primary to be delayed until June in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio is one of four states set to vote on Tuesday. The others are Illinois, Florida and Arizona. Last week, the secretaries of state of all four states issued a joint statement saying [...]

  • Donald Trump coronavirus

    Trump: Coronavirus Pandemic Could Last Until July or August

    President Donald Trump said the growing coronavirus pandemic could last as long as August, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “They think August, it could be July,” he said. “Could be longer than that. But I’ve asked that question many, many times.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and [...]

  • The Dark

    Netflix Agrees to Pay Royalties to Creators of German Series in Line With EU Directive

    Netflix has agreed to pay creatives in Germany additional royalties based on the success of its local series productions. The performance-based royalties will be paid to talent working in front and behind the camera on German Netflix series. The payments will be in addition to wages covered by production companies and based on the number [...]

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden, left,

    A Somber, Substantive Democratic Debate Highlights Cable News' Usual Failings (Column)

    Standing six feet apart on an airless and suddenly sparse Democratic debate stage, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders set the tone for a particularly somber and unusual night.  With COVID-19 spreading ever more rapidly throughout the country, co-hosts CNN and Univision first announced that the previously planned debate would have no [...]

  • Joe Biden

    Joe Biden Pledges to Pick Female Vice President

    Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged on Sunday to pick a woman to be his running mate, should he get the Democratic nomination. Biden made the pledge more than an hour into the first one-on-one debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, carried on CNN and Univision without an audience due to coronavirus concerns. “My administration will [...]

  • Google

    Google Is Not Launching a National Coronavirus Testing Referral Site as Trump Claimed

    UPDATED: Donald Trump claimed Google was assisting in the U.S. government’s efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak by developing a site “very quickly” to refer Americans to locations where they could be scheduled for drive-through testing and get the test results. But there were multiple inaccuracies in what Trump announced Friday at a press [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad