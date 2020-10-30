Mark Hamill Joins ‘Fright Night’ Table Read for Michigan Democrats

May the force be with Michigan democrats. Mark Hamill has joined Friday’s table read of the 1985 film “Fright Night” with original cast members Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse, Stephen Geoffreys, Jonathan Stark, Dorothy Fielding, Art Evans and Chris Hendrie.

Hamill will take on the role of Peter Vincent, originally played by Roddy McDowall, and funds raised will go to the Michigan Democratic Party. The livestream starts at 8 p.m. ET.

To the Rescue

Cecily Strong is a friend of the animals. The “Saturday Night Live” star is set to host the Humane Society of the United States’ annual To the Rescue benefit on Nov. 14. Tony winner Audra McDonald will perform and co-host the pre-show.

The virtual gala will feature a 3D environment with flowery meadows, a glamping yurt and a backyard barn to watch the event. Proceeds benefit animal rescue, farm animal protection and ending puppy mills and dog meat farms.

Celebrity Sale 4 Hope

City of Hope, the independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, will hold its inaugural Celebrity Sale 4 Hope next month.

The auction block includes a Fender Ukulele signed by Billie Eilish, an original silver bullet from actor Clayton Moore’s Lone Ranger and autographed memorabilia from Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Barry Manilow, Patti LuPone, Diana Ross, Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews and more.

A virtual launch event will be hosted by Eric McCormack on Nov. 17. The auction opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. PT.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) will host the virtual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on World AIDS Day, which is Dec. 1.

Hosted by ETAF ambassador Kathy Ireland, the event will include a performance by Vanessa Williams and the presentation of the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award to Gilead Sciences presented by Magic and Cookie Johnson. A VIP pre-show will be hosted by Zac Posen.