×

Los Angeles Issues New ‘Safer at Home’ Coronavirus Restrictions

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Covid-19 Los Angeles
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Los Angeles County officials announced a new wave of restrictions on Thursday, urging residents to stay home whenever possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new orders — dubbed “safer at home” — orders the closure of indoor malls, playgrounds, shopping centers and museums. It also bans gatherings of 10 people or more.

County officials made it clear that residents are still able to go to the grocery store, get food from restaurants, pick up prescriptions and conduct other essential activities.

“The only time you should leave your home is for essential activities and needs,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This is not a request. This is an order.”

The county did not call the restrictions a “shelter in place” order, but the restrictions are similar to such orders imposed in 17 other counties in California in recent days.

L.A. county had previously closed all bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and bowling alleys. Restaurants have been ordered to cease dine-in service, though they are still able to offer take-out and delivery.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Los Angeles

    Los Angeles Issues New 'Safer at Home' Coronavirus Restrictions

    Los Angeles County officials announced a new wave of restrictions on Thursday, urging residents to stay home whenever possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new orders — dubbed “safer at home” — orders the closure of indoor malls, playgrounds, shopping centers and museums. It also bans gatherings of 10 people or more. [...]

  • Kim Foxx

    Kim Foxx Survives Jussie Smollett Controversy

    Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney in Chicago, has survived the controversy over her handling of the Jussie Smollett case, defeating three challengers in her bid for re-election. Foxx was first elected four years ago on a platform of criminal justice reform. But last year she became entangled in the Smollett case, in which her office [...]

  • Joe Biden

    Joe Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois and Arizona Primaries

    Joe Biden swept the primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, setting himself up to become the de facto Democratic nominee. With more than 90% of the vote counted in Florida, Biden was beating Sen. Bernie Sanders by nearly 40 points. He won Illinois by more than 20 points, and was leading in Arizona [...]

  • Coronavirus journalists

    China Expels Journalists From Three Major U.S. Newspapers

    China said Tuesday it will expel all American journalists working in the country for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal whose credentials will expire in 2020. The journalists will have to turn in their press credentials within 10 days, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.  “They will not [...]

  • Mike DeWine

    Ohio Governor Calls for Delay of Presidential Primary

    The governor of Ohio on Monday called for Tuesday’s presidential primary to be delayed until June in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio is one of four states set to vote on Tuesday. The others are Illinois, Florida and Arizona. Last week, the secretaries of state of all four states issued a joint statement saying [...]

  • Donald Trump coronavirus

    Trump: Coronavirus Crisis Could Last Until July or August

    President Donald Trump said the growing coronavirus crisis could last as long as August, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Trump issued new guidelines during a press briefing on Monday, calling for Americans to avoid discretionary travel and gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as public spaces — including bars, restaurants, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad