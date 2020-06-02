Los Angeles County Issues Third Consecutive 6 p.m. Curfew

For the third night in a row, Los Angeles County has issued a 6 p.m. curfew on Tuesday in response to protests and looting.

The curfew will lift at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Beverly Hills has issued an even earlier curfew, starting at 1 p.m. A peaceful protest was underway there on Tuesday morning on Santa Monica Boulevard. City officials urged residents to avoid the area.

Santa Monica — the site of both looting and peaceful protests on Sunday — issued its own curfew starting at 2 p.m. Culver City reimposed a 4 p.m. curfew and canceled its farmers’ market.

On Monday night, there was substantial looting in Van Nuys and Hollywood. The LAPD arrested several hundred people on Monday night, the vast majority of them for curfew violations. Several peaceful demonstrations took place during the day in Los Angeles in response to the death of George Floyd, including along Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice.

Floyd died on May 25 while being pinned by the neck during an arrest in Minneapolis. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and is due in court on June 8.

The California National Guard was called out on Saturday in response to violent protests in the mid-city area. On Monday, President Trump threatened to send active duty troops to quell demonstrations and looting if governors cannot do so themselves.

The countywide curfew does not apply to people who are voting in El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera, or in the City of Commerce. As with earlier curfew orders, it also does not apply to people traveling to and from work or to seek medical care. Credentialed media and homeless people are also exempt.