Los Angeles Bars Ordered to Close Again Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all bars in several counties, including Los Angeles, to shut down again due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Other counties’ bars forced to close include Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare. Newsom added that bars in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura are recommended to shut down, but are not under order to do so.

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, the affected counties have been monitored on a California watch list for the spread of coronavirus cases for the past three to 14 days. The seven counties being ordered to close their bars have been on the watch list for more than 14 days.

As of Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in California total more than 206,000, and there have been more than 5,800 deaths, according to the state’s department of public health.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases,” Newsom said in a written statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier in June, the governor made it mandatory for all citizens to wear face masks in all public areas and high-risk locations. He’s also said that some areas of the state may have to scale back their reopening efforts due to the rising number of cases.

Newsom previously ordered all bars and restaurants closed in mid March at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.