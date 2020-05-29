L.A. County Approved to Reopen Restaurants, Hair Salons

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved a variance for Los Angeles County to reopen restaurants for in-person dining as well as salons and barber shops.

The approval comes ahead of his usual noon press conference in which he is expected to detail further guidelines. The Los Angeles Times reported that restaurants could open as soon as Friday, though the governor cautioned in his approval statement that the threat of coronavirus is not yet over.

Gov. Newsom has recently relaxed state social distancing guidelines, allowing for dining rooms to reopen in the nearby counties of Ventura, Santa Barbara and Orange. On Wednesday, L.A. County applied for the variance from the state, meaning that the county has met Gov. Newsom’s requirements to begin to safely reopen.

L.A. county representatives released a 17-page document earlier this week outlining the necessary steps to safely reopen restaurants. The document says that restaurants must place seating six feet apart, have a detailed disinfection plan, focus on reservations to limit walk-in diners and provide personal protective equipment for all staff.

On Thursday, San Francisco mayor London Breed announced that restaurants in the area will open for outdoor dining starting June 15 and dine-in services on July 13.