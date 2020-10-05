Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, announced on Monday morning that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnany joins a growing circle of presidential advisers who have tested positive since last week, including Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, his body man, Nicholas Luna, and aide Hope Hicks.

Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he is receiving treatment for the virus. His aides have said he hopes to be released today.

In a statement, McEnany said she tested positive on Monday morning and she is experiencing no symptoms.

McEnany held a media briefing at the White House on Thursday morning. In her statement, McEnany said she was unaware at the time that Hicks had tested positive. She also said she had tested negative on Thursday and every day thereafter until the positive test on Monday morning.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” she wrote. “I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time,” she continued. “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

First Lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Thom Tillis have all tested positive in the last several days.