Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Win Energizes Hollywood

The victory of the Democratic ticket in the hard fought presidential race sets the stage for history-making achievements for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris is poised to break the glass ceiling in politics for women in the executive branch. She is not only the first woman to serve as vice president, she is also the first African American and South Asian American to hold that role. Harris’ victory comes more than 35 years after Geraldine Ferraro became the first female VP candidate on a major party ticket when she ran alongside Democrat Walter Mondale in his unsuccessful effort to unseat President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

The excitement surrounding Biden’s campaign was fueled in part by liberal enthusiasm for Harris’ groundbreaking potential. Given that Biden is already 77, many political observers see Harris as well positioned to take the Oval Office — a possibility that could well help unify the liberal flank of the Democratic Party.

Harris is easily one of the most experienced and qualified VPs elected in recent memory. A native of Oakland, Calif., she served as San Francisco’s district attorney and then advanced to attorney general for the Golden State. She succeeded Barbara Boxer as the state’s junior senator in 2016.

Harris has long been an inspirational figure for many given her accomplishments to date as the daughter of immigrants, with her mother hailing from India and her father from Jamaica. Harris’ husband, entertainment attorney Douglass Emhoff, will also break ground as the first person of the Jewish faith to be a vice presidential spouse.

Industry insiders were quick to cheer the ascent of the Biden/Harris ticket after four days of uncertainty amid vote counting in states with razor thin margins. See their reactions below.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win! When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris 😭💥 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 7, 2020

The Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris and Rep. Phyllis “Mom” Thede!! They worked tirelessly together on the campaign trail to save our democracy. I’m beyond grateful and proud. ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/gNxpcCTwzo — Robin Thede (@robinthede) November 7, 2020

I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States – wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/fYPrRJeDly — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 7, 2020

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations. California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Love her. More like her, please.

Fellas, love you, but are you guys ok if the ladies have some real power to get to work?

These women are going to jet the job done. https://t.co/PYKbym7gwz — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 7, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you…. VICE PRESIDENT @KAMALAHARRIS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/p2QdVSArbV — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

Madame Vice President !!!! pic.twitter.com/4U2JCeHqB0 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman and first person of color to be elected Vice President of the United States. Now more than ever, our country’s leadership is more reflective of our diverse and dynamic country. Congratulations Madam Vice President-elect! — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings. A truly historic achievement. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

Celebrate! Kamala Harris will be the first woman Vice President in U.S. history!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/i4YQnvc1dV — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 7, 2020