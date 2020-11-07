Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Win Energizes Hollywood

×
The victory of the Democratic ticket in the hard fought presidential race sets the stage for history-making achievements for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris is poised to break the glass ceiling in politics for women in the executive branch. She is not only the first woman to serve as vice president, she is also the first African American and South Asian American to hold that role. Harris’ victory comes more than 35 years after Geraldine Ferraro became the first female VP candidate on a major party ticket when she ran alongside Democrat Walter Mondale in his unsuccessful effort to unseat President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

The excitement surrounding Biden’s campaign was fueled in part by liberal enthusiasm for Harris’ groundbreaking potential. Given that Biden is already 77, many political observers see Harris as well positioned to take the Oval Office — a possibility that could well help unify the liberal flank of the Democratic Party.

Harris is easily one of the most experienced and qualified VPs elected in recent memory. A native of Oakland, Calif., she served as San Francisco’s district attorney and then advanced to attorney general for the Golden State. She succeeded Barbara Boxer as the state’s junior senator in 2016.

Harris has long been an inspirational figure for many given her accomplishments to date as the daughter of immigrants, with her mother hailing from India and her father from Jamaica. Harris’ husband, entertainment attorney Douglass Emhoff, will also break ground as the first person of the Jewish faith to be a vice presidential spouse.

Industry insiders were quick to cheer the ascent of the Biden/Harris ticket after four days of uncertainty amid vote counting in states with razor thin margins. See their reactions below.

