Kamala Harris: ‘I Won’t Be the Last’ Woman in the White House

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris exulted in the magnitude of the moment on Saturday as she and Joe Biden claimed victory in the presidential race over incumbent Donald Trump, who has refused to back down from his claims of widespread voting fraud despite the lack of evidence of coordinated illegal activity.

Harris spoke in highly personal terms and she spoke as a seasoned political leader as she gave the introductory remarks to her running mate’s presidential acceptance speech. The Biden/Harris campaign organized a “drive-in” rally of about 400 supporters in his home base of Wilmington, Del., to deliver the celebratory remarks that were delayed for four days by vote-counting in states where the thin margins between Biden and his Republican opponent.

Harris noted the milestones of her ascendency in politics, where she now ranks as the first woman, first black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to be elected to the executive branch as VP.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last,” she vowed. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

She cited her mother’s belief in upward mobility as part of the promise of America and the fact that the historic Biden-Harris ticket won the White House in the year that American women marked the centennial of suffrage.