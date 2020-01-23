John Legend Rallies Behind L.A. District Attorney Candidate George Gascón

John Legend is getting involved in another race for district attorney, this time endorsing George Gascón in the campaign for top prosecutor in Los Angeles.

Legend is headlining a fundraiser for Gascón on Feb. 5, according to an invitation to the event.

Legend is an outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform, and has endorsed a series of progressive prosecutors around the country. Last fall, he backed Chesa Boudin in the race for San Francisco district attorney, the position that Gascón left to run for D.A. in Los Angeles.

He also supported Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney in Chicago, in 2016, and recently endorsed her re-election campaign. In 2017, he backed Larry Krasner, who was elected D.A. of Philadelphia on a platform of criminal justice reform.

Gascón is challenging incumbent Jackie Lacey, who is seeking a third term in the March 3 primary election. Gascón secured the county Democratic Party endorsement, and has touted his progressive credentials and called for a reduction in incarceration rates.

Lacey has countered by saying that she, too, is a progressive, highlighted her efforts to expunge marijuana convictions and to treat mentally ill inmates.

Legend has worked with the ACLU to bring attention to local D.A. races, and he addressed mass incarceration when he and Common won the Academy Award for original song in 2015.

“We live in the most incarcerated country in the world,” Legend said at the time. “There are more black men under correctional control today then were under slavery in 1850. When people are marching with our song, we want to tell you we are with you, we see you, we love you, and march on.”

The fundraiser will be held at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood, and is co-hosted by Michael and Lydia Kives, as well as Matt Johnson, Mario Trujillo, Jordan C. Brown, and Carol Biondi. Brian Buchner is listed as a sponsor.