×

John Legend Rallies Behind L.A. District Attorney Candidate George Gascón

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock

John Legend is getting involved in another race for district attorney, this time endorsing George Gascón in the campaign for top prosecutor in Los Angeles.

Legend is headlining a fundraiser for Gascón on Feb. 5, according to an invitation to the event.

Legend is an outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform, and has endorsed a series of progressive prosecutors around the country. Last fall, he backed Chesa Boudin in the race for San Francisco district attorney, the position that Gascón left to run for D.A. in Los Angeles.

He also supported Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney in Chicago, in 2016, and recently endorsed her re-election campaign. In 2017, he backed Larry Krasner, who was elected D.A. of Philadelphia on a platform of criminal justice reform.

Gascón is challenging incumbent Jackie Lacey, who is seeking a third term in the March 3 primary election. Gascón secured the county Democratic Party endorsement, and has touted his progressive credentials and called for a reduction in incarceration rates.

Lacey has countered by saying that she, too, is a progressive, highlighted her efforts to expunge marijuana convictions and to treat mentally ill inmates.

Popular on Variety

Legend has worked with the ACLU to bring attention to local D.A. races, and he addressed mass incarceration when he and Common won the Academy Award for original song in 2015.

“We live in the most incarcerated country in the world,” Legend said at the time. “There are more black men under correctional control today then were under slavery in 1850. When people are marching with our song, we want to tell you we are with you, we see you, we love you, and march on.”

The fundraiser will be held at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood, and is co-hosted by Michael and Lydia Kives, as well as Matt Johnson, Mario Trujillo, Jordan C. Brown, and Carol Biondi. Brian Buchner is listed as a sponsor.

More Politics

  • John Legend to Boost George Gascon's

    John Legend Rallies Behind L.A. District Attorney Candidate George Gascón

    John Legend is getting involved in another race for district attorney, this time endorsing George Gascón in the campaign for top prosecutor in Los Angeles. Legend is headlining a fundraiser for Gascón on Feb. 5, according to an invitation to the event. Legend is an outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform, and has endorsed a [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie

    Democrats Debate: Warren and Sanders Talk Women and Electability

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders sparred on Tuesday night over the question of electability, as Sanders denied having said that a woman could not win the presidency. Warren said on Monday that Sanders had told her in December 2018 that a woman could not be elected — while Sanders said the claim was “ludicrous.” [...]

  • Cory Booker

    Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

    Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday morning that he is dropping out of the presidential race, with three weeks to go before the Iowa caucus. In a message to supporters, Booker cited fundraising struggles and his failure to make the debate stage, and said he no longer sees a path to victory. “Our campaign has reached [...]

  • Ari Shapiro

    'All Things Considered' Host Ari Shapiro Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    “All Things Considered” host Ari Shapiro has signed with CAA, Variety has learned. Before serving as one of the hosts of NPR’s award-winning afternoon news magazine program, Shapiro was NPR’s White House and international correspondent based in London. He was the first NPR reporter promoted to correspondent before the age of 30. “Many of the [...]

  • Jackie Lacey and George Gascon

    Los Angeles D.A. Challenger Questions Timing of Weinstein Rape Charges

    The leading challenger in the race for Los Angeles County district attorney has questioned the timing of rape charges against Harvey Weinstein, saying it “smacks of politics.” District Attorney Jackie Lacey is running for a third term in the March 3 primary election. On Monday, she held a press conference to announce four charges against [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad