Joe Biden Urges Patience: ‘We’re Gonna Win This’

Joe Biden told supporters he was on a path to victory on Tuesday night, but warned that the results would not be known until Wednesday.

“Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this,” Biden told a crowd outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.

Biden noted that one network — Fox News — had called Arizona for him, and said he was competitive in Georgia.

“We believe we’re on track to win this election,” Biden said. “It ain’t over until every ballot is counted… but we’re feeling good about where we are.”

Speaking to honking supporters at a drive-in event outside the convention center, the former vice president said the results would be clear as soon as Wednesday morning, but could take longer.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who won the election,” he said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”

President Trump, meanwhile, warned his supporters that Democrats were trying to steal the election. Trump was expected speak to his supporters as well.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” he wrote. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Trump was declared the winner of Florida shortly before Biden took the stage, taking that state’s hotly contested 29 electoral votes.

Trump held a narrow margin in Georgia and North Carolina, while Biden led in early returns in Arizona.

Biden’s supporters were banking on reclaiming the three “Blue Wall” states that Trump won in 2016: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.