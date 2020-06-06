Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination for president.

To get the nomination, a candidate needs 1,9991 delegates, and after Biden’s electoral victory in Guam on Saturday, he has 1,992 delegates, according to CNN.

After Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race in April, Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee ahead of the presidential election this year. The former Vice President will likely officially claim the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, which will be held in August. It’s unclear whether the convention will take place in-person or virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A little more than three months ago I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. Those words take on an ever greater resonance today, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and have suffered so much loss. So many feel knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are weathering. So many feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too long viewed them as less than equal, their lives as less than precious,” Biden wrote in a post on Friday night.

Most in-person campaigning stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, and several states’ primaries were postponed. Biden’s delegate wins also come at a time when many people around the country are protesting against the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee against his neck for several minutes.

Biden has slammed President Trump’s response to the protests around the country and his press conference last week outside the White House.

“I’m once again asking every American who feels knocked down, counted out, and left behind, to join our campaign.” he wrote. “Because we aren’t just building the movement that will defeat Donald Trump, we are building the movement that will transform our nation. I truly believe that when we stand together, finally, as One America, we will rise stronger than before. This is the United States of America. There is nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”