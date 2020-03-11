Joe Biden Wins Mississippi and Missouri as Four Other States Vote

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the primaries in Mississippi and Missouri on Tuesday, as he added to his delegate lead in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Primaries are being held Tuesday in six states, with Michigan seen as a key battleground between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The networks declared Biden the winner in Mississippi as soon as polls closed there. Less than 30 minutes later, NBC projected that he would win Missouri, and the other networks followed suit.

Exit polls in Mississippi showed Biden beating Sanders by 70 points among black voters, who make up about two-thirds of the state’s Democratic primary electorate.

Biden was leading in early returns in Michigan. Sanders issued a statement lamenting the long lines at the polls there, urging voters to stay in line. Michigan has a new law allowing for same-day voter registration, which may account for some of the difficulty for voters.

State officials have cautioned that it may also take a while to count votes there.

Earlier, both Biden and Sanders canceled rallies in Cleveland in response to the coronavirus epidemic. Sanders flew home to Burlington, Vt., while Biden was expected to speak in Philadelphia.

The two candidates are set to debate on Sunday in Arizona. The Democratic National Committee announced on Tuesday that the debate will be held without a live audience, again due to the coronavirus.