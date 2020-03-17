×

Joe Biden Declared Winner of the Florida and Illinois Primaries

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Joe Biden
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Joe Biden was declared the winner of the primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, two big prizes on the road to the Democratic nomination.

Biden’s easy wins over Sen. Bernie Sanders came as many voters seemed wary of heading to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Florida, elections officials had trouble staffing polling locations. The supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, Wendy Sartory Link, said at some locations, the volunteer poll workers never showed up. She was giving out new polling locations on Twitter into the late afternoon.

The Biden campaign urged voters to take advantage of curbside voting and vote-by-mail wherever possible. Sanders called the choice of whether to vote “a personal decision and we respect whichever choice voters make.”

In a live video address from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night, Sanders proposed a $2 trillion plan to fight the virus and to deal with the economic fallout.

Voters were also going to the polls in Arizona.

In Chicago, dozens of polling locations were moved at the last minute. The Cook County clerk got permission to extend voting at 40 suburban precincts by one hour.

In Ohio, the election was canceled after a chaotic day in the court system. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine initially said he did not have the power to postpone the vote, but he encouraged a judge to do so. But late on Monday, the judge declined to reschedule the election. DeWine’s administration then canceled the vote anyway, using a statutory provision allowing state public health officials to take drastic measures to control infectious diseases.

In Arizona, Maricopa County elections officials put out sanitizer for voters, and encouraged hem to use it before they touched the voting machines.

Biden holds a substantial delegate lead over Sanders, and is seeking to become the de facto nominee with wins in all three states.

