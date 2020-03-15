×

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Clash on Coronavirus Response in Debate

Gene Maddaus

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in WashingtonElection 2020 Debate, Washington, United States - 15 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders offered conflicting visions for coronavirus response in the Democratic debate on Sunday night.

Biden sought to present himself as a forceful leader, saying that Americans should be assured that their virus treatments are covered and suggesting that the military should be called upon to assist in the response.

“I would call out the military now,” he said. “This is like a war. In a war, you do whatever is needed to be done to take care of your people.”

Sanders, meanwhile, argued that the virus had exposed the fundamental failure of the U.S. health care system, and underscored the urgent need for Medicare for All.

“The dysfunctionality of the current health care system is obviously apparent,” Sanders said. “Clearly we are not prepared, and Trump only exacerbates the crisis… One of the reasons we are unprepared is that we don’t have a system. We’ve got thousands of private insurance plans. That is not a system that is designed to provide health care to all people.”

Biden, who opposes Medicare for All, countered that Italy’s single-payer health care system has not protected that country from the crisis.

“It has nothing to do with Medicare for All. That would not solve the problem at all,” Biden said. “It is not working in Italy right now and they have a single-payer system.”

Sanders argued that the poor are likely to be hit hardest by the virus and the economic fallout.

“In this crisis we have got to start paying attention to the most vulnerable,” he said. “Half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck.”

The debate is being held in CNN’s studios in Washington, D.C., without a live audience. Biden and Sanders stood at podiums spaced unusually far apart, to model social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

