Jennifer Lin Promoted to Partner at Gonring Spahn Political Consulting Firm

Jennifer Lin has been promoted to managing partner at the political consulting firm Gonring Spahn, which is changing its moniker to Gonring/Lin/Spahn.

Lin has been with the firm since its launch in 2006 by DreamWorks SKG alums Andy Spahn and Jennifer Gonring. Lin previously worked with the pair in corporate affairs and government relations at DreamWorks.

Gonring/Lin/Spahn has worked with a host of blue-chip entertainment industry companies on government relations, issue advocacy, philanthropy and PR matters.

“Jennifer is a multi-talented executive skilled at leading strategic communications, community and government relations, and development campaigns,” said Gonring, who is CEO of Gonring/Lin/Spahn. “We’ve worked together for more than 20 years and I truly value her partnership and steadiness as a leader at the firm.”

Lin focuses on government relations work as well as advising clients on political and philanthropic giving. She leads political fundraising for the firm, which typically raises tens of millions of dollars for Democratic candidates and causes in each election cycle.

“These are unprecedented times of upheaval in Washington, in Hollywood, and across the country,” Lin said. “I’m thrilled to continue leading our work to transform our clients’ visions into real impact, and I’m proud to join Andy and Jennifer as a named partner in the firm.”