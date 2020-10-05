Jane Fonda Leads Celebrity Exercise Video to Encourage Voting

Thirty-eight years after Jane Fonda released her first workout video in 1982, the acting and exercise icon has slipped back into her leotard and headband to get out the vote.

Fonda has teamed up with Register2Vote to lead Exercise That Vote, a celeb-filled video promoting voter registration and voting on Nov. 3.

“Hello, class, we’re bringing back the movement,” Fonda says as neon graphics fill the screen and 80s music plays in the background. “We need you to be in shape in the upcoming race. I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand, so let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.”

The video features a montage of celebrities, including Kerry Washington (in full 1980s exercise clothes), Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Vanessa Hudgens, Amy Schumer, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson. Shaquille O’Neal turns his back to the camera to showoff his glute clenches.

Perry, who recently gave birth to her and Bloom’s first child together, is seen breast pumping while telling viewers, “Get pumped to vote.”

“Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads and most of all, exercise your right to vote,” Fonda says.

Earlier this year, Fonda focused her political activism on climate change. She teamed up with Greenpeace and other environmental activist a year ago for Friday Drill Friday, a weekly series of protests in Washington, D.C. to shine a spotlight on the climate crisis. She was arrested during one of the protests on her 82nd birthday. In her book “What Can I Do?,” released last month, she writes about her work as a climate change activists.

In April, Fonda joined TikTok with a video showing her doing leg lifts while inviting her followers to join the first virtual Fire Drill Friday.