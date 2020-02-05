How to Watch Trump’s State of the Union Address Online

President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Tuesday night, amidst the Iowa caucus vote-reporting debacle and just one day before the Senate votes on the two impeachment charges against him.
The final speech of Trump’s first term is set to begin at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast across many major television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-Span, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, PBS and Univision and will be widely available to stream live online.
Here are a variety of ways to tune in to the annual address:
- ABC News is live streaming the speech on YouTube, as well as via its mobile apps and apps for Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Google Chromecast.
- CBS News is live streaming the speech on YouTube, on its website, as well as via its mobile, Apple TV, Xbox, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast apps.
- CNN will stream the speech on its site’s homepage and the CNNGo streaming app for smartphones, tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.
- C-Span is streaming the speech live on its website.
- Fox Business will offer a live stream on its website.
- NBC News will stream the speech on its YouTube channel, as well as on NBCNews.com.
- NPR is live streaming an audio version of the speech on its website as well as the NPR One app or on one’s local member station.
- PBS will stream on PBS.org as well as the PBS YouTube channel.
- Telemundo will host a Spanish-language translated live stream as well as Spanish-language coverage on its YouTube channel.
- Twitter is streaming the speech live on its site as well as via its mobile and TV apps.
- Univision will stream the speech on its YouTube channel.
- The White House will stream the speech on its website, its official YouTube channel and its Facebook page.