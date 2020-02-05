How to Watch Trump’s State of the Union Address Online

President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Tuesday night, amidst the Iowa caucus vote-reporting debacle and just one day before the Senate votes on the two impeachment charges against him.

The final speech of Trump’s first term is set to begin at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast across many major television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-Span, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, PBS and Univision and will be widely available to stream live online.

Here are a variety of ways to tune in to the annual address: