How to Watch Trump and Biden’s First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold their first presidential debate tonight.

With five weeks until election day on Nov. 3, Trump and Biden will take the stage in Cleveland, Ohio, from 9-10:30 p.m. ET. The two candidates will discuss various issues and topics of interest, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the Supreme Court. The debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” and last approximately 90 minutes.

Viewers can tune in to watch the nominees through major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, Fox News, Univision, Telemundo, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. Some of the networks also plan to stream the event on YouTube or on their websites. NPR will also cover the debate.

Wallace revealed that the six topics to be focused on are “The Trump and Biden Records,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” “The Supreme Court,” “The Economy,” “COVID-19” and “The Integrity of the Election.”

Questions and answers are likely to cover the Black Lives Matter movement and protests, the decision to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and more. The debate follows just days after The New York Times published an investigative report into Trump’s tax returns, which could come up during the hour-and-a-half debate.

The New York Times report revealed the president only paid $750 in income taxes during his first year in office and an accumulation of hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and losses filed to the IRS.

Later presidential debates will take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. The vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will be on Oct. 7.