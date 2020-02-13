×

Hope Hicks Leaves Fox to Return to White House

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington. Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning. In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side." The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and RussiaTrump Hicks Resigning, Washington, USA - 27 Feb 2018
CREDIT: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutt

Hope Hicks is leaving her post as Fox Corp. chief communications to return to the White House, sources at Fox confirmed. Hicks will serve as senior counselor to the president, while working with adviser Jared Kushner.

Hicks was the former White House communications director, serving during the first year of the Trump administration. She joined Trump’s campaign in 2015 and was a close adviser to the president. Earlier in her career, she worked at PR firms Hiltzik Strategies and Zeno Group.

The New York Times was first to report the news that Hick’s was rejoining the White House.

More to come…

More Politics

  • White House Communications Director Hope Hicks,

    Hope Hicks Leaves Fox to Return to White House

    Hope Hicks is leaving her post as Fox Corp. chief communications to return to the White House, sources at Fox confirmed. Hicks will serve as senior counselor to the president, while working with adviser Jared Kushner. Hicks was the former White House communications director, serving during the first year of the Trump administration. She joined [...]

  • Bernie Sanders on stage at the

    L.A. Musicians' Union Local Endorses Bernie Sanders

    Boldly declaring itself “the first musicians union in the country to take a position in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the 7,000-member American Federation of Musicians Local 47 announced Wednesday that it has has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, a little less than three weeks out from the California primary. In making the announcement, the union [...]

  • Bernie Sanders, Jane Sanders. Democratic presidential

    Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

    Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the New Hampshire primary, according to projections from several news organizations, positioning him to claim frontrunner status for the Democratic nomination. With more than 90% of the ballots counted, Sanders held a 1.6-point lead over Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The two candidates topped the Democratic field for the second time in [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks

    Andrew Yang Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race

    Andrew Yang announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, after a disappointing result in the New Hampshire primary. “Tonight is not the outcome we fought so hard to achieve,” Yang told supporters. “You know I am the math guy, and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are [...]

  • Alyssa Milano Election Hacking

    Alyssa Milano Sounds Alarm About Election Hacking

    Alyssa Milano has become one of Hollywood’s leading activists in the Trump era, taking on issues like abortion, gun safety and sexual harassment. In 2020, she is turning her attention to a new fight: ballot security. Along with other entertainment industry figures, Milano is launching a campaign against electronic voting machines and electronic “ballot marking [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt Slams GOP, Trump Impeachment Trial at the Oscars

    Brad Pitt continued his awards season (and acceptance speech) domination on Sunday night, winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his speech, Pitt also got political, calling out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President

    First Post-Iowa Democratic Debate Puts Candidates in a Chaotic Hot Seat (Column)

    After what may have been the most chaotic week imaginable for the Democratic party, various competitors vied for the title of chief uniter. The State of the Union address — which memorably ended with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tearing up President Donald Trump’s remarks — and the President’s acquittal in his impeachment trial [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad