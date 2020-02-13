Hope Hicks Leaves Fox to Return to White House

Hope Hicks is leaving her post as Fox Corp. chief communications to return to the White House, sources at Fox confirmed. Hicks will serve as senior counselor to the president, while working with adviser Jared Kushner.

Hicks was the former White House communications director, serving during the first year of the Trump administration. She joined Trump’s campaign in 2015 and was a close adviser to the president. Earlier in her career, she worked at PR firms Hiltzik Strategies and Zeno Group.

The New York Times was first to report the news that Hick’s was rejoining the White House.

More to come…