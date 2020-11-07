Hollywood Celebrates Joe Biden’s Win Over Donald Trump: ‘You’re Fired’

After a weeklong wait following a historic, unprecedented campaign cycle during a global pandemic, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. Many celebrities had used their platform to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election, and today, they took to social media to celebrate the end of President Donald Trump’s presidency and the historic win of Sen. Kamala Harris, who becomes the first woman to serve as vice president.

Hillary Clinton, who faced off against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, thanked everyone who made the change possible, writing: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a short clip of Trump with white text that reads “You’re fired.”

Jordan Peele also told Trump, “You’re fired.”

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

Ariana Grande also celebrated the end of Trump’s presidency with a short Tweet expressing her excitement.

Natasha Rothwell shared a clip of a garbage truck, writing “You’re trash and you’re fired” to Trump.

Elizabeth Banks wrote, “I’m so so so relieved. Congrats Joe Biden. I am crying at the thought of Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.”

I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States – wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/fYPrRJeDly — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 7, 2020

Broadway actor Audra McDonald shared an image of Kamala Harris from the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence with a comment, “Madame vice president!”

Madame Vice President !!!! pic.twitter.com/4U2JCeHqB0 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 7, 2020

“The Farewell” writer-director Lulu Wang wrote that she woke up to “the entire neighborhood honking and screaming, dogs barking after a much needed rain in LA this morning.”

The entire neighborhood honking and screaming, dogs barking… after a much needed rain in LA this morning… Overcast but sun coming through. pic.twitter.com/5E7xnA5vMG — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) November 7, 2020

CNN’s commentator Van Jones celebrated the news, commenting that “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. Character matters; Being a good person matters. This is a big deal.”

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal. It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around. Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

Padma Lakshmi shared a video saying her famous line from “Top Chef”: “Donald Trump, please pack your knives and go!”

Been waiting to say this since November 8, 2016 🙋🏾‍♀️: pic.twitter.com/8HutuAHkev — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 7, 2020

Actor-comedian Josh Gad also celebrated the news, writing: “The National nightmare is over.”

The National nightmare is over. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

Good work everyone! We worked very hard for this. We lost so many beautiful people and we must celebrate for them and move forward henceforth in a good way. https://t.co/Wzb7PxLOap — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

The first one-term president in thirty years, and the only one to lose the popular vote twice. Congrats on making history, @realDonaldTrump. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

AHHHH!!!!

Biden/Harris 2020!!! This Yinzer is sooo proud of #Pennslyvania and all the American voters who made this happen! 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JrMoJFZxu1 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris. I say this after every election, and I’ll repeat it now because some people need to hear it more than ever: I’m rooting for you, because your success is the country’s success. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 7, 2020

Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020

I was right. It does feel good. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

IT’S OVER! BIDEN HAS WON!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

Photo I just took in LA right now. pic.twitter.com/uSXg3VXTuD — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 7, 2020

GIDDY UP GIDDY UP! & RIDE STRAIGHT OUTTA THIS FUCKING TOWN! GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/T2ivWSoUrN — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) November 7, 2020

First I want to say congratulations to both President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. Second I want to say, I am happy to stand in for 45 at the inauguration since we know he won’t be there! — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 7, 2020