Hollywood Celebrates Joe Biden’s Win Over Donald Trump: ‘You’re Fired’

Joe Biden
Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

After a weeklong wait following a historic, unprecedented campaign cycle during a global pandemic, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. Many celebrities had used their platform to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election, and today, they took to social media to celebrate the end of President Donald Trump’s presidency and the historic win of Sen. Kamala Harris, who becomes the first woman to serve as vice president.

Hillary Clinton, who faced off against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, thanked everyone who made the change possible, writing: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a short clip of Trump with white text that reads “You’re fired.”

Jordan Peele also told Trump, “You’re fired.”

Ariana Grande also celebrated the end of Trump’s presidency with a short Tweet expressing her excitement.

Natasha Rothwell shared a clip of a garbage truck, writing “You’re trash and you’re fired” to Trump.

Elizabeth Banks wrote, “I’m so so so relieved. Congrats Joe Biden. I am crying at the thought of Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.”

Broadway actor Audra McDonald shared an image of Kamala Harris from the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence with a comment, “Madame vice president!”

“The Farewell” writer-director Lulu Wang wrote that she woke up to “the entire neighborhood honking and screaming, dogs barking after a much needed rain in LA this morning.”

CNN’s commentator Van Jones celebrated the news, commenting that “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. Character matters; Being a good person matters. This is a big deal.”

Padma Lakshmi shared a video saying her famous line from “Top Chef”: “Donald Trump, please pack your knives and go!”

Actor-comedian Josh Gad also celebrated the news, writing: “The National nightmare is over.”

