Hollywood Reacts to an Uncertain Election Night: ‘We Are All a Mess of Anxiety Right Now’

Celebrities have been very outspoken about President Trump throughout the last four years, and they were especially vocal in the recent months and weeks. Election night proved to be no different as people took to social media to react to the close and increasingly uncertain race between Trump and democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted to remind his fans that absentee votes may not be counted until the end of the week. “Take a deep breath folks,” he wrote. “Remember the #RedMirage we won’t know in important states tonight.”

Take a deep breath folks. Remember the #RedMirage we won’t know in important states tonight. https://t.co/EtTaAzLckI — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Kerry Washington encouraged Arizona voters to stay in line to cast their votes.

If you know anyone in AZ PLEASE share this message with them! If you are in line before 7 PM you are GUARANTEED your right to vote. Stay in line! #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 #VoteBidenHarris pic.twitter.com/eU0I8dDUj7 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 4, 2020

Katy Perry tweeted out a pair of graphics to let Americans know that every vote counts.

Charlize Theron celebrated Sarah McBride’s victory as the first transgender state senator in U.S. history, while acknowledging that “we are all a mess of anxiety right now.”

We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news 🙌🏻 https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020

Seth Rogen also encouraged Arizona voters to stay in line.

People of Arizona, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. If you’re in line, they must let you vote. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

Elizabeth Banks kept it real, writing: “I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate.”

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy took to Twitter to express gratitude. “So much love to everyone working the polls, everyone working on the #BidenHarris2020 campaign, everyone who has gone above and beyond for the greater good,” Levy wrote. “Grateful for you and your time and commitment to a better tomorrow.”

So much love to everyone working the polls, everyone working on the #BidenHarris2020 campaign, everyone who has gone above and beyond for the greater good. Grateful for you and your time and commitment to a better tomorrow. ❤️✌🏼 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 3, 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross called out to the voters in crucial swing state Minnesota: “The future of our democracy depends on you showing up to the polls today – make your voice heard and make it count.

#Minnesota! The future of our democracy depends on you showing up to the polls today — make your voice heard and make it count. Here's what you need to know:



✔️ Find your polling place: https://t.co/w3NuE6J0pA

✔️ You can register to #vote in-person

✔️ Polls close at 8pm — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Kanye West appeared to remain hopeful that he could win the election.

Josh Gad encouraged his fans not to put too much weight on Florida: “This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the United States. Do not sweat FL. It will do what it always does and be Florida. Keep voting where you can and stay focused.”

Hey gang, I’m a Floridian. This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the United States. Do not sweat FL. It will do what it always does and be Florida. Keep voting where you can and stay focused. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

God, I love the first night of Election Week. So festive. We broke out the traditional stress ball garlands and I’m going to carve the Xanax in about 20 minutes. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

Not a huge fan of STATES — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, 2020

What time is it? It feels like a million o'clock — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

What's the mood now? pic.twitter.com/SUTN7FllBG — Padma "Did You Vote Yet?" Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 4, 2020

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

He spent 4 years golfing. And people are still voting for him. I will never understand it — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020

.@aoc, I promise when you run for president, we'll have our shit together. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 4, 2020

Many celebrities used their platforms and social media accounts to spread information about the election to their millions of fans. Beyonce, Zendaya, Mark Hamill, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and many more urged their followers to register and vote in the election.

Gaga performed at Biden’s final campaign event on Monday night, performing her hit songs “Shallow” an “You & I.” Singer John Legend also performed at the rally in Pennsylvania, one of the key swing states heading into the election.

“Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does. And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania,” Gaga said. “We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do.”

At the same time on Monday night, Trump held a rally in Michigan, another important swing state, where he invited 20-year-old rapper and supporter Lil Pump to the stage, though he accidentally called him “Little Pimp.”