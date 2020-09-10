Haim Saban to Hold $500,000-per-Person Fundraiser for Joe Biden

Haim Saban, the media billionaire who is a fixture in Democratic Party fundraising, is organizing a $500,000-per-person fundraiser for Joe Biden next Monday.

Saban has long said he is “a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel.” In a statement supporting Biden, Saban said the former vice president will “ensure that the strong, bipartisan alliance between the U.S. and Israel remains unshakeable.”

“This alliance is vital to our American interests, something Joe articulated best when he said: ‘If there were not an Israel, we would have to invent one to make sure our interests were preserved,'” Saban said. “I am confident that Joe is the right leader to make real progress for Americans and our international partners, and urge our party to unite in his support.”

Like all fundraisers in the COVID era, the event will be held virtually. It will be hosted by Saban and his wife, Cheryl. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, will be among the participants, according to a person familiar with the event.

Saban stayed out of the Democratic primary, making his first donation to Biden’s campaign in May, after Biden had sewn up the nomination. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that he had a “profound dislike” for Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling him a “communist” who believes that “every billionaire is a crook.”

Saban hosted a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee at his Beverly Hills home last November. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries attended the event.

“I am pleased to see so many Democrats coming together in support of Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President,” Saban said in the statement. “Joe is a proven leader who has the experience, vision and heart to unify our country in this hyper-partisan time.”

Saban heads the Saban Capital Group, and announced last year that he was investing $500 million to launch a record label, Saban Music Group.