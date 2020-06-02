New York City Curfews to Start Earlier Tuesday

New York City is extending its curfew after protests over police brutality that began peacefully on Monday were marred by looting and vandalism as the night wore on.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the restrictions will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It will lift on Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. Previously, the city imposed a curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 has roused protests and demonstrations across the country, inspiring people to take to the streets in major cities such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Demonstrators are upset about systemic racism and a criminal justice system they argue endangers, ignores, and unfairly targets black people.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Video of Floyd’s death has been widely shared on social media.

Monday’s curfew in New York City proved to be ineffective at preventing people from robbing businesses and destroying. There were reports of fires and looting in the Bronx and Manhattan, and retailers such as Macy’s in Herald Square and Chanel were targeted by robbers.

“These protests have power and meaning,” de Blasio tweeted. “But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property.”