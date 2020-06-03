Three More Officers to Be Charged in George Floyd’s Death (Report)

Three additional Minneapolis police officers will been charged in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd, according to the Star Tribune.

The officers are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. According to the paper, Attorney General Keith Ellison will announce that the officers are being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Ellison is also expected to file a more serious charge against former Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested last week on a third-degree murder count. The charge is expected to be increased to second-degree murder, according to the paper.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar confirmed the report on Twitter.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Floyd died after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. His death has sparked protests against police violence across the country.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide, though it differed with an independent autopsy performed on behalf of the Floyd family in its conclusion on the precise cause of death. The family autopsy concluded that Floyd died of asphyxiation, while the coroner’s report indicated it was the result of the police restraint in combination with underlying medical conditions and intoxication.

All four officers were fired shortly after the arrest.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s office took over the case on Sunday, following a request from the Floyd family that the Hennepin County Attorney’s office be relieved of responsibility for the case. Some had complained that the local prosecutors office took too long to arrest and charge Chauvin, giving energy to the protests in Minneapolis.