×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
European Union Placeholder
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Members of the European Parliament approved the terms of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union today, paving the way for the country to leave the bloc on Friday.

E.U. lawmakers ratified the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49.

The U.K. is due to leave the bloc, which it joined in 1973, at 23:00 GMT on Friday.

A transition period running until the end of the year will now take effect, during which trade negotiations between the E.U. and the U.K. will be finalised.

That timetable is viewed as ambitious by many observers of trade discussions, which can often take years to agree.

During this period, the U.K. will remain within the E.U.’s economic bloc although it won’t have a say in policy.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said ratification of the withdrawal deal was “only a first step” towards a new partnership between the EU and the UK.

“We are considering a zero-tariff, zero-quotas free trade agreement. But the precondition is that E.U. and British businesses continue to compete on a level playing field. We will certainly not expose our companies to unfair competition,” von der Leyen added.

The ratification comes more than three years since the U.K. voted in a referendum to leave the E.U., delayed by long arguments within the U.K. Parliament about whether and how the country should depart.

Popular on Variety

The issue was settled in December with the election by a large majority of Eurosceptic Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

More Politics

  • A security guard wears a mask

    China’s Media Regulator Cuts 'Entertaining' TV Content During Coronavirus Crisis

    China’s media regulator has responded to the deadly coronavirus epidemic sweeping the country by cutting “entertaining” TV shows and boosting news programs, it said Tuesday, at a time when millions are stuck at home under quarantine. The announcement comes just days after it declared it was also doing the opposite: actively working to bring in [...]

  • John Legend to Boost George Gascon's

    John Legend Rallies Behind L.A. District Attorney Candidate George Gascón

    John Legend is getting involved in another race for district attorney, this time endorsing George Gascón in the campaign for top prosecutor in Los Angeles. Legend is headlining a fundraiser for Gascón on Feb. 5, according to an invitation to the event. Legend is an outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform, and has endorsed a [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie

    Democrats Debate: Warren and Sanders Talk Women and Electability

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders sparred on Tuesday night over the question of electability, as Sanders denied having said that a woman could not win the presidency. Warren said on Monday that Sanders had told her in December 2018 that a woman could not be elected — while Sanders said the claim was “ludicrous.” [...]

  • Cory Booker

    Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

    Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday morning that he is dropping out of the presidential race, with three weeks to go before the Iowa caucus. In a message to supporters, Booker cited fundraising struggles and his failure to make the debate stage, and said he no longer sees a path to victory. “Our campaign has reached [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad