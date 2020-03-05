×

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Gene Maddaus

Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren has suspended her campaign to run for president of the United States, according to the New York Times. Her decision comes after failing to win any states, including her home state of Massachusetts, on Super Tuesday.

The Times reports that Warren will officially drop out of the race Thursday and plans to inform her staff this morning.

Warren finished no better than third in any of the 14 states up for grabs on Tuesday, and she was in fourth in the two biggest states, Texas and California, finishing behind Michael Bloomberg. She lost her home state of Massachusetts to Joe Biden. In a memo to supporters after Super Tuesday, campaign manager Roger Lau said they were “obviously disappointed” by the results.

“She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight,” he wrote at the time. “There’s a lot at stake for this country and the millions of people who are falling further and further behind.”

Warren has been under pressure to get out of the race, as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters hope to consolidate the left of the party. At an appearance on Wednesday in Burlington, Vt., Sanders did not encourage her to get out.

“It’s important for all of us to respect the time and space she needs to make her decision,” Sanders said. “She will make her own decision in her own time.”

Warren surged to the top of the Democratic field last fall. Her proposals — including canceling student loan debt, universal child care, and a 2% wealth tax — set the policy agenda for much of 2019. But as she became a frontrunner, she was subjected to intensified scrutiny, especially on her plans to pay for Medicare-for-all.

Warren finished third in Iowa, behind Pete Buttigieg and Sanders, but she faded after that. A strong debate performance in Nevada — in which she pummeled Michael Bloomberg while taking aim at several other rivals as well — was not enough to revive her campaign.

In recent days, Warren had urged supporters to ignore the prognostications and vote with their hearts. But in the end, it was Biden, and not Warren, who managed to pull off a miracle comeback.

