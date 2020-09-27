Dwayne Johnson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Presidential Election

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris ahead of this year’s presidential election.

In a seven-minute video posted to his Instagram, Johnson publicly endorses the candidates and shares a clip of himself having a conversation with Biden and Harris about how they will earn the respect of the American people.

“I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had,” Johnson said. “As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States.”

This is the first time Johnson has ever publicly endorsed a presidential ticket, though he claims he has voted for both democratic and republican candidates in the past. To start off his conversation with Biden and Harris, Johnson explained how he admires Biden’s soul and called Harris a “certified badass.”

“Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul,” Johnson said. “Kamala…You have been an attorney, a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. senator. Smart, tough, I’ve seen you in those hearings, and in my opinion, you are a certified badass.”

Johnson then asked both Biden and Harris what they will do to earn the respect of the American people once in the White House, a question to which both responded.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility,” Biden said. “When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe and tell the truth.”

Harris also spoke to the importance of truth, explaining how it is necessary for the country to heal moving forward.

“We’re facing as a country so many challenges, and people are grieving,” Harris said. “I mean, people are grieving the loss of life, the loss of jobs, the loss of certainty, the loss of normalcy, and to heal and get through this, we’re going to have to be honest about what healing will require.”

Johnson ended his endorsement by championing kindness and the effect it can have on others.

“There’s a lot of ways that we as a human race can make progress. But the most powerful way for us to make progress, to me, is through humanity, is through decency,” Johnson said. “Progress through humanity, progress through decency, through equality. Progress through kindness, because kindness matters.”

Watch Johnson’s full video below.