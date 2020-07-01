Gavin Newsom Orders Closure of Dine-in Restaurants, Movie Theaters in LA and 18 Other Counties for Three Weeks

Amid surging COVID-19 transmission rates, California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the closure of dine-in restaurant service and movie theaters in Los Angeles County and 18 other counties for three weeks.

Newsom announced the closures Wednesday, two days ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, and also said local officials should cancel fireworks shows, which are already prohibited in LA County. LA County had not yet reopened movie theaters, just drive-ins.

Newsom also said other indoor operations that will need to close in the 19 counties — which have been on the state’s “watch list” — include card rooms, zoos and museums.

Newsom warned on June 29 that he was contemplating reopenings in Los Angeles County and six other counties due to high transmission rates of COVID-19. Later on Monday, Los Angeles County officials ordered beaches and bike paths closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

Newsom noted that 110 Californians had died of COVID-19 on Tuesday as part of a plea to continue observing the state guidelines. “Please do not let your guard down,” he added.

Newsom ordered bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties three days ago and noted earlier in the week that the state’s positivity rate — the number of people who have tested positive among the total number of tests administered — has gone up from 4.4% two weeks ago to 5.5% on Monday. Hospitalizations have surged 43% in the past two weeks.

#COVID19 continues to spread at an alarming rate. Effective immediately, 19 counties must close indoors operations for the following sectors: – Restaurants

– Wineries

– Movie theaters & family entertainment

– Zoos, museums

– Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

Los Angeles County health officials warned Monday that the outbreak is worsening with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,300 deaths.