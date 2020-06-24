Democrats Plan for Scaled Down Convention Without Crowds and Parties

The Democratic nominating convention will be dramatically scaled down this year, without the customary parties and with state delegations advised to stay home, the organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

The committee unveiled plans for a “convention across America,” which will be anchored in Milwaukee but feature content from satellite locations around the country.

“(C)onvention organizers are announcing today that they have determined state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should plan to conduct their official convention business remotely,” the committee said in a release.

Vice President Joe Biden will accept the party’s nomination in Milwaukee, but the event will not be held at Fiserv Forum, the 17,000-seat arena that is home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Instead, the event will be held at the Wisconsin Center, the city’s downtown convention hall.

The committee said that public health officials have yet to determine how many people will be able to attend in person. The committee also said that the customary parties and welcome receptions — with thousands of guests — will not be held.

“In keeping with the commitment to deliver a convention that poses no unnecessary risk to public health, convention organizers will no longer proceed with hosting these in-person parties,” the release stated.

The convention was originally scheduled for July 13-16, but was moved to Aug. 17-20 due to the coronavirus.

President Trump is set to hold a celebration of his re-nomination the following week in Jacksonville, Fla., though the business of the Republican convention will take place in Charlotte, N.C.

Trump opted to relocate the gala festivities after North Carolina’s governor said it was unlikely that a full-blown event would be allowed by public health officials.