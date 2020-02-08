×

How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gather outside Saint Anselm College, ahead of a Democratic party debate in Manchester, N.HElection 2020 Debate, Manchester, USA - 07 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Seven 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to face off Friday at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET in New Hampshire at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The debate comes just a few days after the turbulent Iowa caucuses, which are still considered too close to call.

The eighth debate sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee is hosted by ABC, WMUR-TV and Apple News, and moderated by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis, joined by WMUR-TV’s Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez.

ABC News will livestream the debate, available on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, the ABC News site and mobile apps. WMUR-TV will also livestream the debate on its website and mobile app.

Candidates participating in the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg,
Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, businessman Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick and Michael Bennet did not qualify for the debate.

January’s debate in Iowa featured some dramatic moments, such as when Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar. Sanders countered that it was Warren who called him a liar.

More Politics

  • Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former

    How to Watch Tonight's Democratic Debate

    Seven 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to face off Friday at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET in New Hampshire at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. The debate comes just a few days after the turbulent Iowa caucuses, which are still considered too close to call. The eighth debate sanctioned by the Democratic [...]

  • Donald Trump acquitted Washington Post

    Trump Gives Victory Speech After Impeachment Acquittal: 'It Was All Bulls---'

    President Donald Trump gave a rambling speech on Thursday declaring victory in the impeachment battle, thanking his allies, trashing Sen. Mitt Romney, and attacking “vicious, horrible” Democrats. “It was all bulls—,” Trump said. “They brought me to the final stages of impeachment. But now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought a word would [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25:

    Jay-Z Explains Sitting Down During National Anthem at Super Bowl

    Jay-Z is setting the record straight after he and wife Beyonce were snapped sitting down during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday. A video of the power couple taking a seat at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock stadium, along with their daughter, Blue Ivy created an instant stir as many in the public [...]

  • Donald Trump acquittal

    Trump Acquitted as Impeachment Trial Comes to an End

    The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit President Trump, a largely foreordained outcome to the impeachment trial examining whether he violated his Constitutional duty in his dealings with Ukraine. On the first article, alleging abuse of power, the tally was 48 votes for guilty, and 52 votes to acquit. All 47 Democrats and independents voted [...]

  • President Donald Trump gives his State

    How to Watch Trump's State of the Union Address Online

    President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Tuesday night, amidst the Iowa caucus vote-reporting debacle and just one day before the Senate votes on the two impeachment charges against him. The final speech of Trump’s first term is set to begin at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. It will be [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates South Bend Mayor

    Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Take the Lead in Iowa Caucus

    Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders held a lead in the Iowa caucus results, with about 62% of precincts reported late on Tuesday afternoon. Buttigieg led with 26.9% of the delegates, just ahead of Sanders with 25.1% of delegates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailed in third, with 18.3%, followed by former vice president Joe Biden [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad