How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate

Seven 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to face off Friday at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET in New Hampshire at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The debate comes just a few days after the turbulent Iowa caucuses, which are still considered too close to call.

The eighth debate sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee is hosted by ABC, WMUR-TV and Apple News, and moderated by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis, joined by WMUR-TV’s Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez.

ABC News will livestream the debate, available on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, the ABC News site and mobile apps. WMUR-TV will also livestream the debate on its website and mobile app.

Candidates participating in the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg,

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, businessman Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick and Michael Bennet did not qualify for the debate.

January’s debate in Iowa featured some dramatic moments, such as when Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar. Sanders countered that it was Warren who called him a liar.