Mayor de Blasio Says New York City Curfew Is an ‘Option’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said his administration is weighing the possibility of a citywide curfew after protests raged across the country over the death of George Floyd.

During his daily press briefing, de Blasio said that a curfew is an “option,” but that he has not made a decision yet. Over the past few days, cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Philadelphia have instated early curfews to curb the nightly looting and destruction.

Though de Blasio said he previously didn’t see a curfew as a reasonable strategy, he’s now revisiting the idea with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They will discuss the possibility in the next few hours.

“To date, we have not believed a curfew has been the right strategy. We’re going to talk about it as an option today. We’ll discuss it over the next few hours,” de Blasio said. “I’m also going to have a discussion with Governor Cuomo about it. We have to look at it as an option, but that being said, we have not made a decision.”

De Blasio also addressed the arrest of his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, who was taken into custody and later released Saturday night in Manhattan for “unlawful assembly.”

He said he didn’t acknowledge it earlier because he hadn’t heard about it until his office received a press inquiry the next day. In the press briefing, he stood by his daughter, saying that she was peacefully protesting and following police orders.

“She recounted the story in detail to me. She was acting peacefully,” de Blasio said. “She believes that everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest. I admire that she was out there trying to change something that she thought was unjust and doing it in a peaceful manner.”

He continued, “I respect my daughter, I honor her, and I know her heart. I know she appreciates humanity, every kind of humanity. She appreciates the fact that people serve us, she appreciates the fact that we need to change this world. And she in her own way has tried to do something about it.”