Gavin Newsom Praises Postponement of Disneyland Reopening

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a strong endorsement of Disney’s decision to delay its planned July 17 reopening its Disneyland theme park and resort in Anaheim.

“This is an example of data informing decision-making,” Newsom said Thursday at an hour-long midday news conference. “We’re very grateful for this response.”

Disney announced Wednesday afternoon that it had delayed the reopening “pending government approvals” after the State of California indicated that it would not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4.

“Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” Disney said in a startement.

Disney still plans a July 9 reopening of its Downtown Disney shopping and retail area adjacent to Disneyland. Disney closed Disneyland and California Adventure on March 14.

During the news conference, Newsom unveiled a coronavirus forecasting model for the state of California during the news conference with multiple dashboards on a new state website. He also gave an update on COVID-19 trends in the state and said hospitalizations have increased 32% over the past 14 days and ICU hospitalizations are up 19% during the period.

Los Angeles County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told “Good Day LA” Thursday that she was concerned about the rising numbers, which she attributed to more workplaces, malls and restaurants being open.

“I think one of the reasons why we have an increase in the number of cases is we have a lot more people going back to work and a lot of people taking advantage of the fact that a lot of our sectors have reopened,” said Ferrer, “We’re safer at home, period,” she said.