Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and More Call on Fans to Vote in 2020 Presidential Election

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have become just the latest in a long line of celebrities advocating for Americans to vote — and just in time, too.

With one day left until the 2020 presidential election, both artists took to social media to link fans to important voter information. Both also notably shared their support for the Democratic candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In Swift’s Twitter video, the singer acknowledged that U.S. voters have likely been inundated with messages to get their ballot in. “Allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and your vote count, so if you haven’t voted yet, please do,” she says in the clip.

Beyoncé made two Instagram posts related to the election, including one in which she can be seen wearing a Biden/Harris mask. The other is an image that reads, “The most important drop is at the ballot box,” and has the word “vote” around written several times around the edges.

She also used the caption on one image to specifically call for eligible Texas voters to act. With early voting alone, the state has already surpassed its total number of votes from the 2016 election.

But the women were only two of numerous influential celebrities making one last push to encourage voter turnout on Monday. Others, including Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Eminem, have also used the last leg of the election as a final rallying call for voters to show up and make their voices heard.

Many of those speaking up, as has been the trend amongst celebrities during this year, have vocally lent their support to the Democratic nominees. Others taking a different approach instead shared their disdain for the sitting president, Donald Trump.

Grande, for example, used her platform to encourage Florida voters to cast their ballots for Biden. “Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden,” she wrote.

Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden. will you vote today? #BidenForFL https://t.co/nxDrlBb5Jb 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2020

Zendaya, on the other hand, provided images that list voting rights and information on when polls are open on Tuesday in each state. She captioned her Tweet “vote this mf out,” referring to her hope that President Trump does not earn a second term in office.

Scroll through a list of other celebrities who took to social media on Monday to encourage their audiences to vote in the election below.

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

#Vote! If you have employees, give them plenty of time off to stand in line & vote! If you have friends or relatives in swing states call them & kindly ask them to vote blue! If you are undecided & looking for a sign, THIS IS THAT SIGN – #VoteBiden! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2020

THIS IS IT, PEOPLE! Don’t wake up Weds and wish you’d done more. We need every vote in PA we can get! Make calls with me today! It’s so much better than stressing out! There are shifts all day! I’ll be on these: Call TX: https://t.co/RTTRsEgyXf Call PA: https://t.co/zTaonGx9fQ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 2, 2020