Beverly Hills Limits Nighttime Protests in Residential Areas With Emergency Order

Beverly Hills issued an emergency order on Saturday that bans gatherings of more than 10 people at night in residential areas.

Enacted on Saturday night, the new rules lasts between 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. each night until further notice.

The city of Beverly Hills’ Twitter account shared the message as well, and the full order can be viewed here. The rule is to “preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods.”

The emergency order comes after a group called “Occupy” staged loud protests at night using bullhorns and loud music in residential areas, according to the press release.

Silent gatherings, like candlelight vigils and private events, are still allowed, but people disobeying the order will be subject to arrest.

On May 30, Beverly Hills was hit by violence and property damage as looting began in the area, particularly around Rodeo Drive. The city had enacted an earlier curfew than the rest of Los Angeles at that time.

Protests against the death of George Floyd and police brutality are still being carried out around the country. A march for the Black LGBTQ community called All Black Lives Matter is taking place on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday.