Bernie Sanders Projected to Win Nevada Democratic Caucus

Bernie Sanders, Jane Sanders. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands on stage with his wife Jane Sanders, left, after speaking at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, N.HElection 2020 Bernie Sanders, Durham, USA - 10 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Bernie Sanders is now projected to win the Nevada caucuses.

Per the Associated Press, Sanders has captured 54% of the delegates with 4% of precincts reporting on Saturday afternoon. Joe Biden is currently in a distant second with 17.8%, while Elizabeth Warren rose to third with 10%.

This post will be updated when the final numbers become available.

Sanders was favored in several polls going into Saturday, with entrance polls also showing strong support for the U.S. Senator from Vermont.

36 delegates are up for grabs in Nevada, with a candidate needing 1,991 delegates to win the Presidential nomination on the first ballot of the Democratic National Convention. Prior to Saturday’s results, Buttigieg had a narrow lead over the other candidates with 22 delegates, with Sanders right on his heels with 21. Warren was a distant third with 8, followed by Klobuchar with 6 and Biden with 5.

Democrats in Nevada were looking to avoid another disastrous outing like they experienced during the Iowa caucuses just under three weeks ago. According to party officials, a host of technical issues caused major delays in releasing the results. Both Sanders and Buttigieg have declared victory in the state, though both of their campaigns have requested recounts at certain caucus sites after the final tallies showed the two candidates finishing incredibly close to each other.

The remaining Democratic candidates faced off in a televised debate on Feb. 19 in Las Vegas. The night was significant in many ways, in no small part because it was the first appearance of billionaire Mike Bloomberg alongside the others vying for the nomination.

Although Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada, he qualified for the most recent debate and was roundly peppered with shots throughout the night. The other candidates pointed to the former New York City mayor’s record on things such as the “stop-and-frisk” policy he enforced while in office and accusations of gender discrimination and harassment made by women that worked for his company.

Warren in particular went after Bloomberg for his use of non-disclosure agreements to keep those who have accused him from speaking publicly. On Friday, Bloomberg’s campaign announced it was releasing three women from their NDAs.

