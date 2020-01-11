×

'All Things Considered' Host Ari Shapiro Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

“All Things Considered” host Ari Shapiro has signed with CAA, Variety has learned.

Before serving as one of the hosts of NPR’s award-winning afternoon news magazine program, Shapiro was NPR’s White House and international correspondent based in London. He was the first NPR reporter promoted to correspondent before the age of 30.

“Many of the people I admire most, from journalists to performers to public speakers, are represented by CAA,” Shaprio said in a statement. “As someone with a foot in all of those worlds, I’m thrilled to join this all-star team.”

Shapiro was a part of an NPR team that won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the Trump Administration’s asylum policies on the U.S.-Mexico border. He was also honored with a laurel from the Columbia Journalism Review for his investigation into disability benefits for injured American veterans, and The American Bar Association awarded him the Silver Gavel Award for exposing the failures of Louisiana’s detention system after Hurricane Katrina. At the age of 25, Shapiro won the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize for an investigation of methamphetamine use and HIV transmission.

In addition to his journalism, Shapiro is a singer, making frequent guest appearances with the “little orchestra,” Pink Martini, whose recent albums feature several of his contributions, in numerous languages. Since his debut at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, Shaprio has performed live at such venues as Carnegie Hall in New York, Royal Albert Hall in London, and L’Olympia in Paris.In 2019, he created the show “Och and Oy!” with Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming, and is currently touring the country.

