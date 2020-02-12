Andrew Yang Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race

Andrew Yang announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, after a disappointing result in the New Hampshire primary.

“Tonight is not the outcome we fought so hard to achieve,” Yang told supporters. “You know I am the math guy, and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race.”

The businessman made a surprisingly strong showing, running on a platform of giving every American a guaranteed $1,000 a month.

With no previous political experience, he outlasted three senators — Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand — as well as several governors and representatives. He built enough grassroots support to stay on the debate stage, even as the polling and donor thresholds grew higher.

Yang pledged to support the Democratic candidate, and urged the party’s nominee to focus on solving problems.

“Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems,” he said. “He is the symptom of the disease that has been building up in our communities for years. We must cure the disease that got him elected.”

Toward the end of his speech, Yang’s supporters chanted “2024.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg are leading the primary, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar surging to a strong third place.