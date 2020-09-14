Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Help Kamala Harris Fundraiser Raise $6 Million

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph hosted a “grassroots” fundraiser on Monday, along with Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, that raised more than $6 million for the Democratic ticket.

Separately, billionaire Haim Saban hosted a more intimate fundraiser with Joe Biden, priced at $500,000 per person. That event — also held virtually — raised $4.5 million.

The grassroots fundraiser featured some discussion of the California wildfires and the Affordable Care Act. But it also leaned into more light-hearted discussions, with Harris and Clinton quizzing the comedians about how they prepared their impersonations on “Saturday Night Live.”

They also talked about quarantine habits, with the vice presidential candidate saying she has been watching Marvel films.

“I love Marvel movies,” Harris said. “We decided to start watching them from the beginning, starting with ‘Captain America.'”

The event was hosted on the Biden campaign website, and featured some technical glitches, as Poehler twice could not get herself off mute.

“I thought it was the Russians,” Clinton joked toward the end.

About 100,000 people participated in the event, Harris said.

The Saban event included just 22 participants. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also appeared. Among the guests were Frank Gehry, Susan Disney Lord and Tim Disney. The latter two are children of Roy Disney, and siblings of Abigail Disney.

At the event, Biden noted that President Donald Trump is visiting California to talk about the wildfires, but said “we know he’s not going to step up.”

“He already said he wants to withhold aid and punish the state for not voting for him. The West is literally on fire, and it’s still all about him,” Biden said. “He likes to tweet about protecting the suburbs — that’s his dog whistle on race. But wildfires and the hurricanes are literally tearing the suburbs apart.”

Biden also fielded a question from Saban about fixing the economy, and spoke of his efforts to pass the Recovery Act in 2009. Saban was about to ask a second question when a campaign aid cut him off and said it was time for a “virtual photo line.”