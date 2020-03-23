×

U.K. Declares Partial Coronavirus Lockdown, Bans Gatherings of More Than Two People

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus UK

U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson has declared a partial lockdown of the country, effective immediately.

In an address broadcast to the nation on Monday evening, Johnson urged Britons to stay home to save lives. The prime minister forbade leaving home for anything apart from shopping for basic necessities like food and medicines, medical needs, one form of exercise a day, and travelling to and from work for essential services only.

Gatherings of more than two people are also banned. The police can be pressed into force to keep people off the streets and to ensure the social distancing essential to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Only shops providing essential services will remain open. In addition, parks will stay open, although gatherings of more than two will be prohibited.

“Without a huge national effort there will come a moment when no healthcare service can cope,” Johnson said. “It is vital to slow the spread of the disease.”

Monday’s heavy-handed measures — which will remain in place for three weeks — are the result of the British public’s failure to heed the government’s advice. On March 20, Johnson ordered all cinemas, theaters, bars, gyms, cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs to shut down and renewed his appeal for people to stay at home and venture out only if essential.

However, this past sunny Spring weekend saw thousands of Britons ignore the prime minister’s advice and throng to parks and open spaces in the thousands. On Monday morning, the London Underground was packed with rush hour crowds flouting the advice to stay home.

“The way ahead is hard, and it is true that many lives will sadly be lost,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, U.K. foreign secretary Dominic Raab has asked all Britons abroad to return home immediately, while they still can. The latest travel advice states: “Any country or area may restrict travel without notice. If you live in the U.K. and are currently travelling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where and while there are still commercial routes available. Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving.”

The U.K. has 6,650 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 335 deaths to date.

More Politics

  • White House Shutterstock

    White House Reporter Believed to Have Coronavirus

    A reporter who works at the White House is believed to have the novel coronavirus, the White House Correspondents’ Association said on Monday. In a memo to its members, the WHCA said the reporter was at the White House four times in the last two weeks: on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. “We encourage [...]

  • Coronavirus UK

    U.K. Declares Partial Coronavirus Lockdown, Bans Gatherings of More Than Two People

    U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson has declared a partial lockdown of the country, effective immediately. In an address broadcast to the nation on Monday evening, Johnson urged Britons to stay home to save lives. The prime minister forbade leaving home for anything apart from shopping for basic necessities like food and medicines, medical needs, one [...]

  • ATTENTION: This Image is part of

    German Producers Call For Shooting Ban as Film Funders Offer Help

    As the coronavirus crisis continues to devastate Germany’s entertainment industry, calls are growing ever louder for an official ban on shooting. At the same time, the country’s film funders have come together to finance an industry rescue package, while leading TV broadcasters are promising to bear a share of the costs of shuttered productions. The [...]

  • White House

    2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner Postponed

    Originally set for April 25, this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time. The White House Correspondents’ Association made the announcement on Sunday afternoon. “The White House Correspondents’ Association regrets to announce that it is unable to go ahead with its 2020 dinner on [...]

  • United States Senator Rand Paul (Republican

    Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

    Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first U.S. senator to contract coronavirus. His office announced the diagnosis on Twitter Sunday morning, saying he is asymptomatic and currently in quarantine. The announcement said that he was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his frequent traveling and that he [...]

  • Boris Johnson

    U.K. Government to Cover 80% of Wages of Those Not Working, Closes Cinemas and Theaters

    The U.K. government is escalating its response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with lockdown measures finally in place and extensive economic support for retained workers. Speaking as part of a daily televised press briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all cinemas, theatres, bars, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms to shut down from Friday evening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad