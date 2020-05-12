U.K. Furlough Scheme Extended to End of October

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has revealed that the country’s furlough scheme has been extended to the end of October.

There will be changes from the end of July, however, with the cost of paying salaries set to be shared by the government as well as employers. Previously, the government was carrying the full burden of paying 80% of employee salaries.

Under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, first unveiled in March by Sunak, employers have been able to apply for grants that cover 80% of employee salaries, up to £2,500 a month. The scheme was originally planned to run for four months from March 1 until the end of June.