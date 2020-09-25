Documentary Producers Injured in Knife Attack Near Former Charlie Hebdo Office in Paris

Two people injured in a knife attack outside the former Paris office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo are believed to be staff at production company Premieres Lignes, which made HBO documentary “Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks.”

French newspaper Le Monde and France 2 report that the pair aren’t journalists at the company, which specializes in investigative documentaries, but work in production and post-production. Premieres Lignes in 2015 produced the film “Three Days of Terror” with “Leaving Neverland” helmer Dan Reed. The film aired on HBO, the BBC and France 2, and was nominated for two 2017 News & Documentary Emmy Awards, including outstanding investigative documentary and research.

Variety has contacted Premieres Lignes for comment.

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that police have now arrested what they believe to be a suspect in the incident. The individual was detained near the Bastille plaza in east Paris. Meanwhile, France has opened a terrorism probe into the attack.

The neighborhood around the office was placed in lockdown on Thursday, around midday, while police conducted a manhunt. AP reporters witnessed police “flooding” the east Paris neighborhood. Officials have also reportedly cordoned off the area after a package was noticed close by.

A motive for the attack, and whether there is any association with Charlie Hebdo, remains unclear.

The Charlie Hebdo trial is currently underway in Paris. Fourteen people accused of helping the two attackers — Islamist extremists who killed 12 people in and around the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 — are standing trial.

Following the attacks, the magazine moved offices in late 2015. The publication marked the start of the trial by reprinting controversial cartoons featuring the Prophet Muhammad.

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this report.