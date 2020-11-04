Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager Condemns Trump’s Statement on Ballots

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has slammed President Trump’s White House speech, describing it as “outrageous” in a statement.

“The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect. It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens,” O’Malley Dillon said in the statement released in the early hours of Wednesday morning and reported by CNN.

She went on to underline that the “counting will not stop.”

Early on Wednesday, Trump told supporters, “Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it.”

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump falsely stated. “So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of this nation — this is a very big moment, this is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment.”

Trump spent most of his remaining time at the podium insisting that he was ahead in a number of races, claiming with no proof that it was “clear” he had won Georgia and North Carolina, when no major news outlets have so far called the results in either state.

Hours ahead of Trump’s speech, Biden told supporters, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who won the election. That’s the decision of the American people.”

The Democratic challenger urged supporters to “keep the faith,” but warned that the results would not be known until Wednesday.