England Imposes Fresh Coronavirus Restrictions to Avoid Second Lockdown

UPDATED: England has imposed a fresh set of restrictions to stall the rapid spread of coronavirus that will be valid for the next six months, but so far, film and TV production remains unaffected.

The devolved administrations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will issue their own guidelines.

Those who can work from home are once again being asked to work from home, except for those professions that cannot be carried out from home. From Thursday, all pubs, bars and restaurants must close by 10pm, and will offer only table service. Face masks remain mandatory inside businesses, while fines for those not wearing masks have doubled to £200 ($256).

There was no immediate policy decision announced around the schedules for cinemas or the impact on film and TV production. However, Variety understands that, on the face of it, the new safeguarding measures don’t yet restrict ongoing productions, except to make COVID-safe protocols legally binding and punishable via hefty fines for companies.

“We have reached a perilous turning point,” said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “We always knew that while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real,” Johnson said. “This is the moment we must act. This is by no means a full lockdown.”

“These measures will work only if people comply,” Johnson said. Businesses breaking COVID rules will also be fined, he added.

The PM warned the country not to take it easy after six months, saying that “complacency could be our undoing.”

On Monday, the country’s top government advisers warned that the virus is growing exponentially and could reach 49,000 infections a day by mid-October and 200 deaths a day by November.

Johnson said that there would be “greater restrictions” if the current measures do not work.