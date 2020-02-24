Dozens Injured as Car Plows Into German Carnival Parade

More than 30 people were injured on Monday in the western German town of Volkmarsen when a man drove his car into a crowd of people watching a carnival parade.

The 29-year-old driver, reportedly a German national, is suspected of purposely targeting the crowd when he drove a Mercedes-Benz station wagon into the Rose Monday Parade in the state of Hesse, Der Spiegel reported. Police have arrested the driver.

A number of people were seriously injured by the crash and several children were among those hurt, according to press reports. Dozens of ambulances and a helicopter arrived at the scene.

While the driver has been taken into custody, Hesse state authorities have said the suspect is not in a condition to be interrogated.

The General Prosecutor’s Office in Frankfurt has said it is investigating the crash as a possible attempted homicide.

Similar to Mardi Gras, Rose Monday is the highlight of the German carnival season, taking place on the Shrove Monday before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent for Catholics.

The suspected attack follows a deadly, racially motivated shooting last week in the city of Hanau, also located in the state of Hesse and about a two-hour drive from Volkmarsen.