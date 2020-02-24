×

Dozens Injured as Car Plows Into German Carnival Parade

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police and rescue workers stand next to the scene of the accident with a car that is said to have crashed into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, central Germany, . Several people have been injured, according to the police. The driver had been arrested by the policeCarnival Crash, Volkmarsen, Germany - 24 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Uwe Zucchi/AP/Shutterstock

More than 30 people were injured on Monday in the western German town of Volkmarsen when a man drove his car into a crowd of people watching a carnival parade.

The 29-year-old driver, reportedly a German national, is suspected of purposely targeting the crowd when he drove a Mercedes-Benz station wagon into the Rose Monday Parade in the state of Hesse, Der Spiegel reported. Police have arrested the driver.

A number of people were seriously injured by the crash and several children were among those hurt, according to press reports. Dozens of ambulances and a helicopter arrived at the scene.

While the driver has been taken into custody, Hesse state authorities have said the suspect is not in a condition to be interrogated.

The General Prosecutor’s Office in Frankfurt has said it is investigating the crash as a possible attempted homicide.

Similar to Mardi Gras, Rose Monday is the highlight of the German carnival season, taking place on the Shrove Monday before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent for Catholics.

The suspected attack follows a deadly, racially motivated shooting last week in the city of Hanau, also located in the state of Hesse and about a two-hour drive from Volkmarsen.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • The Suspended Mourning

    Berlin: Hernan Caffiero Sets Up Two Series About Victims of Police Violence as Chilean Industry Protests Brutality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inspired by the victims of violent crackdowns by Chilean police, filmmaker Hernán Caffiero is looking to tell their story. Caffiero is currently developing two series about human rights crimes and the effects of police brutality in Chile, one a four-part documentary, the other a follow-up to his Intl. Emmy-winning “The Suspended Mourning,” a dramatized collection [...]

  • Bernie Sanders, Jane Sanders. Democratic presidential

    Bernie Sanders Projected to Win Nevada Democratic Caucus

    Bernie Sanders is now projected to win the Nevada caucus. Per the Associated Press, Sanders has captured 54% of the delegates with 4% of precincts reporting on Saturday afternoon. Joe Biden is currently in a distant second with 17.8%, while Elizabeth Warren rose to third with 10%. Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with 8.7%, [...]

  • Clint Eastwood

    Clint Eastwood Ditches Donald Trump for Mike Bloomberg in 2020 Election

    Longtime Republican Clint Eastwood is pulling support from Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actor-director signaled that he thinks a different candidate would be the better choice. “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” he said. After endorsing Mitt Romney [...]

  • EFM 1st European Film Politics Seminar

    Berlin: 1st European Film Politics Seminar - Protecting Independent Film Production

    Leading industry reps gathered on the opening day of Berlin’s European Film Market for what is certain to be a continuing discussion about leveling the playing field for independent producers across Europe and demanding greater engagement in the sector from global players. The 1st European Film Politics Seminar aims to set the political agenda of [...]

  • Donald Trump Parasite

    Trump Mocks 'Parasite' Best Picture Win: 'What the Hell Was That All About?'

    President Donald Trump took aim at “Parasite’s” historic Oscar wins at a Colorado rally on Thursday. “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” he asked, prompting jeers from the crowd. “Did you see it?” “The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?” he went on. “We got [...]

  • EFM Euro Film Policy Seminar

    Berlin: European Film Policy Seminar Examines Changing Landscape

    The Berlinale’s European Film Market opened on Thursday with the inaugural European Film Politics Seminar, offering a look at the pressing challenges facing independent European producers in a fast-changing landscape increasingly dominated by the growing number of U.S. streaming giants. The seminar was hosted by Steven Gaydos, executive vice president of global content of Variety. [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates, former New York

    Mike Bloomberg Ambushed in Free-for-All Democratic Debate

    Mike Bloomberg took the stage in Las Vegas for his first debate on Wednesday night, and promptly walked into an ambush. The billionaire former New York mayor took repeated attacks from the five other candidates in the opening minutes of the ninth Democratic debate. “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad